LaGuardia Airport Passengers: A Rideshare Strike Could Soon Impact Your Travel

Gathered in the cell phone lot at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday, rideshare drivers started a one-week countdown to a strike.

This coming Sunday (Feb. 26), the New York Taxi Workers Alliance says Uber and Lyft drivers won't be picking up any fares from the airport between 12 p.m. and 12 a.m.

The planned strike continues a push from NYC area drivers demanding higher pay and more job security from companies like Uber and Lyft.

The Feb. 26 strike is the third organized since Uber blocked a raise expected to go into effect back in December before a judge temporarily ruled in favor of the company suing the Taxi and Limousine Commission.

"Uber and Lyft have believed that the drivers will never be able to organize, that the drivers will never be able to come together and stand up for what belongs to the drivers, but this is a new day," Executive Director Bhairavi Desai said to the group rallying Sunday.

Organizers say Uber keeps blocking pay increases while making "record profits."

In a statement, Uber said drivers have received three rate increases since 2020.

"This is the only industry in the state with a yearly required increase tied to the rate of inflation, while minimum wage workers have not had one raise since 2018," a spokesperson said.