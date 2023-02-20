Strike

LaGuardia Airport Passengers: A Rideshare Strike Could Soon Impact Your Travel

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gathered in the cell phone lot at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday, rideshare drivers started a one-week countdown to a strike.

This coming Sunday (Feb. 26), the New York Taxi Workers Alliance says Uber and Lyft drivers won't be picking up any fares from the airport between 12 p.m. and 12 a.m.

The planned strike continues a push from NYC area drivers demanding higher pay and more job security from companies like Uber and Lyft.

The Feb. 26 strike is the third organized since Uber blocked a raise expected to go into effect back in December before a judge temporarily ruled in favor of the company suing the Taxi and Limousine Commission.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Uber and Lyft have believed that the drivers will never be able to organize, that the drivers will never be able to come together and stand up for what belongs to the drivers, but this is a new day," Executive Director Bhairavi Desai said to the group rallying Sunday.

Organizers say Uber keeps blocking pay increases while making "record profits."

In a statement, Uber said drivers have received three rate increases since 2020.

News

Syria 57 mins ago

Two More Powerful Earthquakes Strike Turkey and Syria, With New Reports of Building Collapses

SOHO 4 hours ago

Pride Flag Hanging Outside Manhattan Restaurant Set on Fire

"This is the only industry in the state with a yearly required increase tied to the rate of inflation, while minimum wage workers have not had one raise since 2018," a spokesperson said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

StrikeUberLyftLaGuardia Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us