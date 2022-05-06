Knife-Wielding MacBook Bandit Tells NYC Best Buy Worker ‘Try Me' During Theft

A brazen thief jacked two Apple MacBook laptops from a midtown Manhattan Best Buy around dinnertime on a Saturday last month and told the employee who tried to stop him on his way out, "Try me," as he flashed a knife, police say.

The NYPD said Friday it was looking for a bald man about 40 years old in connection with the April 23 robbery at the Best Buy on West 23rd Street.

Cops say he strolled into the retailer just before 8 p.m. that day, grabbed two MacBook laptops valued at about $1,990 from a display and went to leave. A 22-year-old store employee confronted him as he headed for the door, at which point police say the suspect showed the knife and said, "Try me."

The Best Buy employee backed off in fear of his safety, authorities said, and the robber left. No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.