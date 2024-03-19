Kate Middleton

NYC Sanitation Department trolls Kate Middleton over Photoshop fail

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

New York City's Department of Sanitation on Tuesday sought to leverage the highly-publicized rumors surrounding Kate Middleton to promote its trash agenda.

The Princess of Wales has been the subject of burgeoning conspiracy theories about her health, given a prolonged absence from royal duties since she was hospitalized for abdominal surgery in January.

Not helping matters: A Photoshopped image of Middleton and her children that the palace shared on social media to celebrate Mother's Day in the UK. The princess claimed responsibility for a photo-editing fail.

She has doubters, some of whom have speculated she wasn't in the picture at all.

Actress Blake Lively seemed to troll Middleton over the Photoshop fail in an Instagram post not long after the princess apologized for what she described as a poor editing job.

Now, NYC's sanitation department is hopping on the bandwagon.

The department put out a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday saying, "Kate's been found! She's putting her trash out in bins! Be like Kate." The post featured a very, very clearly Photoshopped image of Middleton standing on the curb next to a trash bin. The city has been converting to those receptacles to keep a "24-hour rat buffet" off sidewalks.

As of March 1, all 200,000 New York City businesses were required to put their trash in lidded bins, rather than on the sidewalk, to mitigate rats and other vermin. Previously, the rule only applied to restaurants, bodegas and bars.

