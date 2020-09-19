Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Be Honored With Statue in Brooklyn

A statue honoring the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be commissioned in her native Brooklyn, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

Cuomo says he plans to appoint a commission to select an artist and a location for the statue to be displayed in the justice's birthplace.

"As a lawyer, jurist, and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured America lived up to her founding ideals - she was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor," he said in a statement.

The commission will be appointed "in the coming days" the governor said Saturday.

#BREAKING: New York will honor the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a statue in Brooklyn, her birthplace.



This statue will serve as a physical reminder of Justice Ginsburg's monumental contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for all. pic.twitter.com/iwvo7c3JOw — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 19, 2020

"While the family of New York mourns Justice Ginsburg's death, we remember proudly that she started her incredible journey right here in New York. Her legacy will live on in the progress she created for our society, and this statue will serve as a physical reminder of her many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work for generations to come," Cuomo's statement continued.

Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn in 1933 and grew up in the borough’s Flatbush neighborhood.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio echoed intentions to memorialize the longtime champion of equal rights. In a tweet Saturday, de Blasio said New York City would begin plans for a memorial immediately.