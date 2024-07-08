New Jersey

July 4th fireworks cause NJ wildfire that's burned thousands of acres

The Tea Time Hill Wildfire spread to at least 4,000 acres by July 8, 2024

  • Authorities say fireworks sparked a fast-moving forest fire that has consumed thousands of acres in southern New Jersey.
  • The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Sunday that “a fireworks device” set alight in the Wharton State Forest late on the Fourth of July started the fire.
  • The blaze was spotted from a fire tower shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, July 5, burning near Apple Pie Hill and the Batona Campground, which was evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities say fireworks sparked a fast-moving forest fire that has consumed thousands of acres in South Jersey over the weekend and continued to burn into Monday.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Sunday, July 7, that “a fireworks device” set alight in the Wharton State Forest late on the Fourth of July started the fire. The blaze was spotted from a fire tower shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, July 5, burning near Apple Pie Hill and the Batona Campground, which was evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities said Monday morning that the blaze had burned an estimated 4,000 acres, and was believed to still be about 75% contained. Officials said earlier that crews were using a backfire operation to fight the fire, burning areas ahead of the main fire in a bid to stop the flames from spreading.

Several roads and trails had been closed.

The Batona Campground in Wharton State Forest was evacuated. No residential structures were threatened by the fire.

The Batona Trail is closed between Route 532 and Carranza Road. The Tulpehocken Trail is closed from Apple Pie Hill to Hawkins Bridge. Local Wharton State Forest roads are closed. Carranza Road is closed from the Carranza Memorial to Speedwell Road at Friendship Field.

The forest fire service led the investigation in collaboration with state park police, the state division of fire safety and the Burlington County fire marshal’s office, officials said.

"Anyone with further information about the fire that could aid in the investigation is urged to call the New Jersey State Park Police tip line at 844-PARK-TIP (844-727-5847)," the forest fire service said.

