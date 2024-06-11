JetBlue is bringing service to Long Island this fall — and tickets are on sale now

You can soon fly direct from Long Island to Florida on JetBlue.

JetBlue announced Tuesday it will launch service for the first time from Long Island's MacArthur Airport, bolstering its service in the region, with tickets on sale immediately

Starting in October, JetBlue will begin offering flights from MacArthur to Orlando International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport. The Orlando trip will be available once a day. The others will be available four times weekly. Here's the flight schedule, which starts Oct. 24.

JetBlue already has service out of JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports.

"Long Island is an integral part of the New York Metro area, and we are excited to bring our award-winning service to customers in this community," said Dave Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning and airline partnerships. "The addition of Long Island MacArthur Airport to our network will offer more options and greater convenience for customers, and we are proud to provide new opportunities for more Long Islanders to experience our unique combination of low fares and great service."

Currently, only Southwest, Frontier Airlines and Breeze Airways operate out of MacArthur Airport.

Non-stop destinations include Baltimore/Washington, Atlanta, Charleston, Fort Lauderdale, Myrtle Beach, Fort Myers, Norfolk, Orlando, Palm Beach, Raleigh-Durham, Richmond, Tampa, Vero Beach, and Portland, Maine.

On hand to make the announcement were Long Island MacArthur Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken and Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter.

“It’s no secret that Long Island loves JetBlue, for years residents have asked, and we’ve been listening," Carpenter said in part. "Our airport is one of our region’s greatest economic assets, and JetBlue’s success at ISP will certainly enrich our community and beyond. Long Island cannot wait to open its doors to the visitors that will come to New York by way of ISP - Long Island’s hometown airport,” said Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter.

“We have all worked hard to ensure Long Island travelers have more choices for nonstop destinations," added LaRose-Arken. "Our hometown airport is convenient, has efficient security lines, and provides an overall stress-free travel experience. Long Islanders have waited for New York’s hometown airline, JetBlue, for 24 years, and this is a great day for our community and MacArthur Airport!”