Jersey City's first Whole Foods set to open in November: What to know

Jersey City is about to get a new grocery store that has been in the works for some time, and it is set to open just before the start of the holiday season.

Whole Foods announced Wednesday that it will be opening a new location at the corner of Washington Street and Columbus Drive on Nov. 9. The store will be more than 51,000 square feet in size, and is Whole Foods' first store in Jersey City. Until now, the closest location was in Weehawken.

The store will feature more than 1,000 local items from the northeast, including 12 local farms, the company said in a press release. There will also be a coffee bar, bakery, meat and seafood counters. A prepared food section will include fresh sushi from Kikka, hot and salad bars, self-serve pizza and a chef's case where "market plates" — where a variety of entrées and sides like salmon, roasted chicken and mac 'n cheese — can be ordered.

Customers will get complimentary coffee and pastries on the first day the store is open. The first 300 customers at the store will get a tote bag and a coupon that has offers of up to $100 off.

After the store opens on the second Saturday of November, its regular hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Grocery pickup will also be available. As with all Whole Foods, shoppers with Amazon Prime accounts will have additional benefits and discounts throughout the year.

It's not the only new grocery store coming to that part of New Jersey. Stew Leonard's announced that it will be opening a new location in nearby Clifton. The popular grocer is known for highlighting local produce and dairy, which means good news for Garden State farms, as they will be able to sell to their own communities.

The new Stew Leonard's location, which will bring about 1,000 jobs to the area, is set to open Summer 2024.