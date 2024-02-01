SUV driver flees scene after striking woman in Queens, killing her

Police are looking for an SUV driver who hit a 61-year-old woman walking on a Queens street Thursday and fled the scene, authorities say.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the 6:45 a.m. accident on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights. She had been walking north on 90th Street when she was hit.

The driver was last seen fleeing southbound onto 92nd Street from 37th Avenue.

Chopper 4 captured an intense law enforcement presence at the scene through the morning. No other details on the SUV driver were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS.