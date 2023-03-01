It's Drawing Day! Find Out If You've Been Selected for the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon

What to Know The New York Road Runners unveiled key dates ahead of the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon.

Today is the day many runners have been waiting for -- the day they find out if they were selected for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, which is scheduled to take place in November.

The TCS New York City Marathon is one of the city’s most iconic sporting events, attracting runners and spectators from around the world. Last year, the marathon made its triumphant return to full capacity with nearly 50,000 runners after a pandemic pause.

Today is the day many runners have been waiting for -- the day they find out if they were selected for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon.

Wednesday is Drawing Day! Where the slots drawing takes place and runners are notified of their status.

The New York Road Runners unveiled key dates for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon in January, with the big event scheduled to take place on Nov. 5.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Excited to hear if you've been selected in the 2023 #TCSNYCMarathon drawing? Tomorrow, March 1, is the big day! 🥳



Here's how you know if you've got plans Sunday, November 5. ⬇️



Good luck, runners!🤞 pic.twitter.com/iiyATdXVR3 — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) February 28, 2023

New York Road Runners (NYRR) notes that if runners do not receive entry via the drawing, they can still apply here.

The TCS New York City Marathon is one of the city’s most iconic sporting events, attracting runners and spectators of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities from around the world. Last year, the marathon made its triumphant return to full capacity with nearly 50,000 runners after a pandemic pause.

For more information and to apply for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, visit tcsnycmarathon.org.

The registration process for the 2023 NYC Marathon, which kicked off last month, was not a smooth process, as many experienced technical issues.

In a series of tweets, starting Feb. 8, TCS New York City Marathon, the organization behind the famed sporting event, admitted its team was made aware of the issues that came up during the first day of the entry drawing due to the high demand.

"Our teams are currently aware of issues affecting the registration process," TCS New York City Marathon tweeted Feb. 8. "The drawing and entry-claim period is not first come, first served and is open until February 22. Please come back and try again later today, as we are aiming to have this resolved as soon as possible."

Our teams are currently aware of issues affecting the registration process. The drawing and entry-claim period is not first come, first served and is open until February 22.



Please come back and try again later today, as we are aiming to have this resolved as soon as possible. — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) February 8, 2023

A few hours later, the organization continued to experience delays due to high demand and, once again, issued a clarification that that the entry claim period was "NOT first-come, first-served" but rather it was open for the next two weeks -- a period of time in which those interested could apply or claim their entry.

🚨#TCSNYCMarathon Applicants & Guaranteed-Entrants🚨



We are continuing to have registration delays due to high demand.



The drawing and entry claim period is NOT first-come, first-served and is open until 2/22. Apply or claim your entry within the next 2 weeks to avoid issues. — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) February 8, 2023

The following day, TCS New York Marathon further explained its application process, in a tweet thread saying that applications will be processed within 48 hours and those who have entered the drawing, which will take place March 1, should not attempt to re-enter. Once processed, your runner's dashboard should reflect the race in the "Upcoming Events" section and a confirmation email will also be sent out.

Additionally, runners who do not gain entry through the non-NYRR time qualifying method were automatically moved into the drawing.