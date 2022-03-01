Take a Look Inside the NYC Penthouse Britney Spears and Cher Once Called Home

A penthouse apartment steeped in history and boasting a large A-list roster is for sale in New York City.

The historic Silk Building was originally built in 1908 and served as a silk factory before being converted in 1982 into condominium residences that served as the home for many celebrities.

The 12-story building is situated in the NoHo Neighborhood and dominates a whole block between Broadway and Lafayette.

In the 80s, Cher was the first to cozy on up in the Silk Building's penthouse not long after its transition into a residential building. Cher called the place home until 1990, when she sold the penthouse to rap mogul, Russell Simmons for $1.6 million. Over the years, the apartment also became home to Britney Spears.

The penthouse features tall ceilings, an outdoor terrace with views over Greenwich Village and the Empire State Building, working fireplaces, an upgraded kitchen, marble bathrooms, and a wet bar in the primary suite.

Scroll down to take a look inside:

For more information and photos on this and other properties, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Evan Joseph Studios, courtesy of Compass

Evan Joseph Studios, courtesy of Compass

Evan Joseph Studios, courtesy of Compass

Evan Joseph Studios, courtesy of Compass

Evan Joseph Studios, courtesy of Compass

Evan Joseph Studios, courtesy of Compass

Evan Joseph Studios, courtesy of Compass

Evan Joseph Studios, courtesy of Compass

Evan Joseph Studios, courtesy of Compass

Evan Joseph Studios, courtesy of Compass