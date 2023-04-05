Innocent Victim Shot in DC While Sleeping in Truck ID'd as NYC Man: Police

A 29-year-old man from New York City was identified as an innocent victim in a shooting that took place in Washington, DC, last week, according to authorities.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, shortly after 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the 600th block of Kenilworth Avenue, following a report of a shooting. When the arrived, officers allegedly found two adult male shooting victims who were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Allegedly, shortly after, a third victim, another man, was found in Prince George's County and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, he died of his injuries and was subsequently identified as Sergio Nicolas Rosario Arias from the Bronx.

Allegedly, Arias was sleeping in the sleeping compartment of a tractor trailer when two gunmen began shooting at each other from cars. Arias was allegedly hit while he was asleep and the driver of the 18-wheeler then pulled over in Prince George’s County.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering up to $25,000 for information. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.