East River

Inmate Taken to Hospital After Jumping from NYC Jail Barge in East River

Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

An inmate jumped from an East River barge that's part of New York City's jail system on Tuesday and was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The inmate climbed a recreation yard fence at the the floating jail known as the Vernon C. Bain Center shortly before noon and jumped into the water, a spokesperson for the city Department of Correction said.

The individual was apprehended and and taken to a hospital, the spokesperson said. Details on the person's condition were not released.

The Bain Center is a 625-foot barge that was supposed to be temporary when it opened as a jail in 1992. It is docked in the East River near Rikers Island, the city's main jail complex.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

East RiverDepartment of Correction
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us