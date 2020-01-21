Inferno Tears Through Row of Stores in New Jersey

A four-alarm fire ripped through a row of stores in Bloomfield, New Jersey, early Monday, appearing to completely gut the businesses. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Washington Street around 9 a.m. A florist shop appeared to have been the ignition point, but hot dog and ice cream shops also take up retail space on the same block.

For awhile, the only fire sign visible was smoke -- first thick gray smoke, then billowing white smoke. Around 10 a.m., though, the fire broke through the roof, spewing red hot flames into the chilly air.

No injuries were immediately reported.