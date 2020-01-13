In Pictures: Water Main Break Floods Upper West Side Published 1 hour ago Published 1 hour ago A massive water main break flooded a huge section of the Upper West Side Monday morning, turning basements into bathtubs and shutting subway service right at the start of rush hour. 6 photos 1/6 Paul Evseroff A water main break on the Upper West side submerged intersections almost completely. 2/6 Paul Evseroff One nearby building’s basement flooded completely, prompting management to warn tenants not under any circumstance to enter. 3/6 Paul Evseroff The flood left a large portion of Lincoln Square underwater, as seen from a nearby building. 4/6 Paul Evseroff The flood went on for hours and created a disastrous Monday morning commute. 5/6 Telemundo 47 Even fire trucks had difficulty navigating the deluge. 6/6 Chopper 4 The floods especially affected the MTA, which had to partially suspend service on three lines. Copyright NBC New York This article tagged under: floodingUpper West Sidegallery 0 More Photo Galleries Photos: See the Top Styles and Moments From the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards San Diego’s Cutest Critters PHOTOS: Strong Earthquakes Shake Puerto Rico CES 2020 in Pictures