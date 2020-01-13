In Pictures: Water Main Break Floods Upper West Side

A massive water main break flooded a huge section of the Upper West Side Monday morning, turning basements into bathtubs and shutting subway service right at the start of rush hour.

6 photos
1/6
Paul Evseroff
A water main break on the Upper West side submerged intersections almost completely.
2/6
Paul Evseroff
One nearby building’s basement flooded completely, prompting management to warn tenants not under any circumstance to enter.
3/6
Paul Evseroff
The flood left a large portion of Lincoln Square underwater, as seen from a nearby building.
4/6
Paul Evseroff
The flood went on for hours and created a disastrous Monday morning commute.
5/6
Telemundo 47
Even fire trucks had difficulty navigating the deluge.
6/6
Chopper 4
The floods especially affected the MTA, which had to partially suspend service on three lines.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

floodingUpper West Sidegallery

More Photo Galleries

Photos: See the Top Styles and Moments From the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards
Photos: See the Top Styles and Moments From the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards
San Diego’s Cutest Critters
San Diego’s Cutest Critters
PHOTOS: Strong Earthquakes Shake Puerto Rico
PHOTOS: Strong Earthquakes Shake Puerto Rico
CES 2020 in Pictures
CES 2020 in Pictures
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us