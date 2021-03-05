sex crimes

Imagine How It Feels Knowing You Were Home: NY Parents in Child Sex Abuse Case Speak

"Imagine how this must feel when something of this magnitude happens in your own home while you are there," the victim's father said in a statement; the mother said her children show fear each time the bell rings

John Passaretti
Handout

A 52-year-old Westchester County man was sentenced to up to six years in prison after pleading guilty to a dozen charges related to a 2019 child sex abuse case in Port Chester, prosecutors said Friday.

John Passaretti, of Pleasantville, admitted taking sexually explicit photos of a young child, the daughter of an acquaintance, at the family's home. He used his familiarity with the family to create a scenario in which he would be alone for several moments with the child he abused. A motion-triggered security camera captured the abuse on video, prosecutors said.

In a victim impact statement read at sentencing, the victim's mother said her children have been traumatized by the experience.

Local

jersey shore 7 mins ago

From the Ashes: Jersey Shore Amusement Park Damaged by Fire Set to Reopen in March

New Jersey 50 mins ago

Murphy's Handling of Pandemic, Nursing Home Response Questioned by NJ GOP

“My children were trusting and friendly, fearless to explore but now, instead I witness fear upon my children’s faces every time the [door]bell rings,” she said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim's father spoke of his anxiety about the many traumatizing impacts of the abuse on his daughter: "Imagine how this must feel when something of this magnitude happens in your own home while you are there."

Passaretti will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release. He had been held at the Westchester County Jail since his arrest and pleaded guilty to charges of using a child in a sexual performance, promoting an obscene performance by a child, promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing both types of performances, as well as first-degree sexual abuse.

The charges amount to a total of 11 counts, every one of them felonies.

"This was a terrible crime that traumatized a young child and had a devastating impact on the entire family,” Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said in a statement. "Crimes against children are every parent’s nightmare and this case is a perfect example of how perpetrators of child sex abuse often manipulate relationships of trust. We must do all we can in law enforcement to prevent these and hold perpetrators accountable."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

sex crimesWestchester Countychild abusePort ChesterWestchester County District Attorney
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us