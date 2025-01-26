ICE agents spotted in New Jersey city days after Newark operation rattles community

Reports of immigrants raids are on the rise in parts of the tri-state following efforts by the Trump administration to focus on mass deportations upon his return to the White House.

Days after an ICE operation at a seafood market in Newark, people in West New York said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were spotted in one neighborhood on Saturday morning.

The super of an apartment building on Harrison Place, in a largely Hispanic neighborhood, said federal agents went inside but left without seemingly taking anyone into custody. Tensions are high and many in the neighborhood are scared, the super told NBC New York.

He said the ICE officers showed up around 7:30 a.m. Video published by HudPost shows at least four federal officers wearing bullet proof vests standing next to an unmarked white van. The letters E-R-O were visible on the back of their army green vest, which stands for enforcement and removal operations.

In recent days, the Trump administration has deported hundreds of people. On Saturday alone, 286 people nationwide were arrested by the feds, according to a count by federal officials.

Local officials from West New York and the ICE field office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said ICE arrested three undocumented workers, and detained and questioned employees who are U.S. citizens – all without a warrant.

Last week's operation in Newark — which Mayor Ras Baraka has called a "raid" — went down Thursday at Ocean Seafood Depot, according to the mayor's office. Security camera video showed ICE agents escort a man from the warehouse and put him in the back of an unmarked car parked outside.

"[ICE] agents raided a local establishment in the City of Newark, detaining undocumented residents as well as citizens, without producing a warrant," Mayor Baraka said in a statement. "Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized."

Multiple people were allegedly detained in Thursday's operation, including U.S. citizens, according to the mayor, but it was unclear if there were any arrests or anyone was taken into custody.

In a statement Thursday, ICE said that agents "may encounter U.S. citizens while conducting field work and may request identification to establish an individual’s identity as was the case during a targeted enforcement operation at a worksite."

