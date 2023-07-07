6 hurt in early morning fire at Mt. Sinai Hospital in East Harlem: FDNY

What to Know At least six people were hurt after a fire broke out at Mt. Sinai Hospital in East Harlem Friday morning, the FDNY said.

At least six people were hurt, including two firefighters, after a two-alarm fire broke out at Mt. Sinai Hospital in East Harlem Friday morning, the FDNY said.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. According to FDNY, it appears the fire started in a generator room located in a sub-cellar floor.

Fire officials said that medical staff and patients were told to shelter in place while ConEdison personnel came to assist in the emergency, before the fire was eventually deemed under control just before 4 a.m.

At one point dozens of employees were waiting outside the hospital. Additionally, NBC 4 New York was told that some patients had to be relocated inside the hospital for safety.

Six people were reported hurt, including two firefighters who were transported to Cornell Medical Center.

Mt. Sinai administration has declined to comment.