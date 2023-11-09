Hundreds of NYC students walk out of class demanding ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Hundreds of students throughout New York City walked out of classrooms as an act of protest, voicing their opinions amid new developments in the Israel-Hamas war.

Nearly 800 students walked out of their schools Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the city's Department of Education, who noted that the walkouts took place without incident. After leaving class, many students gathered at Bryant Park and join a larger protest against the war before making their way through the streets of Manhattan.

"We’re just here to say enough is enough. You can’t collectively punish thousands and thousands of people," one student told NBC New York at the protest.

Some of the schools where students walked out included Fort Hamilton High School and New Utrecht High School, both in Brooklyn, as well as Jamaica High School in Queens and Beacon High School in midtown Manhattan.

The students — as well as some teachers — were calling for a ceasefire despite a warning from the DOE about political speech. Schools Chancellor David Banks sent an email to all Education Department employees warning them about violating the department’s rules when it comes to expressing political views – even if they express those views outside of the classroom on their own personal time.

According to the DOE, employees are allowed to share their views outside of school and in their own free time, but only if it is done in a way that does not disrupt their school or interfere with their ability to do their job.

"When speech and action – even on one’s personal time – undermines the mission or core functions of NYCPS, we will review and take appropriate action on a case-by-case basis," Banks said.

One NYC elementary school teacher, who did not wish to be identified for fear of breaking the department's rules, interpreted the chancellor’s warning as a form of censorship.

"If I want to protest during my time when I’m off, I could still get in trouble — what happened to my rights? Why am I not allowed to speak what I want to say?" the teacher asked.