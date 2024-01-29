Richmond Hill

Human skeletal remains found in basement of Queens building: Police

By Tom Shea

The skeletal remains of a person were found in the basement of a Queens building, police said.

A construction worker called police just before 2 p.m. Monday after discovering the bones inside the run-down building on Jamaica Avenue near 120th Street in Richmond Hill.

Police could not immediately determine what the remains were of, but the city's medical examiner later confirmed that the remains were indeed that of a human.

An investigation is ongoing.

