Bronx

Huge Machine Topples Onto House in Bronx

It happened at a construction site Monday afternoon

bronx pile driver
Department of Buildings

A heavy-duty piece of construction equipment toppled over onto a nearby house in the Bronx Monday afternoon, injuring no one, according to early reports, but causing significant damage to the home, authorities say.

Investigators with the Department of Buildings responded to the collapse site on Colden Avenue in Allerton around 2 p.m. It wasn't clear how the pile driver tipped over, but it landed on top of the adjacent property's roof and porch.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxFDNYconstructioncollapseAllerton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us