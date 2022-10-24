Huge Machine Topples Onto House in Bronx

A heavy-duty piece of construction equipment toppled over onto a nearby house in the Bronx Monday afternoon, injuring no one, according to early reports, but causing significant damage to the home, authorities say.

Investigators with the Department of Buildings responded to the collapse site on Colden Avenue in Allerton around 2 p.m. It wasn't clear how the pile driver tipped over, but it landed on top of the adjacent property's roof and porch.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.