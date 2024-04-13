Headless body found after washing up on Queens shoreline

A decapitated body was discovered on Friday after reportedly washing up on Howard Beach in Queens.

The NYPD said its officers responded to a 911 call just before 9 p.m. The body of a man was pulled from the water by members of the FDNY.

Investigators said it wasn't immediately clear how long the body had been in the water.

Police said the man's identity was not being released until family members could be notified.

There were no arrests as of Saturday morning, and it wasn't clear if the death was being investigated as a criminal matter.