Here's a List of Everywhere in NYC Proof of Vaccination Is Required

The training wheels come off Monday for New York City's indoor vaccine mandate.

More than three dozens varieties of indoor settings throughout the city are subject to a mandate requiring every guest (and employee) have proof of vaccination against COVID-19 -- enforcement of said policy begins Monday, Sept. 13.

New Yorkers have had nearly four weeks to get used to the city's mandate and build a habit of carrying a CDC vaccine card or having a smartphone app that stores that data. Businesses too, tasked with checking for proof, have been prepping since mid-August for the enforcement day. (Any businesses not in compliance could face a $1,000 fine.)

The policy aims to goad people into getting vaccinated as New York, like the rest of the country, confronts a coronavirus wave powered by the highly infectious delta variant of the virus.

There are exceptions for children under 12 — who are not yet eligible for vaccination — and athletes, contractors and some performers who don't live in the city. The policy also excludes church potlucks, community centers, office buildings, house parties (even if they're catered) and people ducking in somewhere to pick up food or use the bathroom, among other exemptions.

Here's a list of everywhere in New York City proof of vaccination will be required in order to enter:

INDOOR ENTERTAINMENT

Movie theaters

Live music

Museums and galleries

Aquariums and zoos

Professional sports arenas

Stadiums

Convention centers

Exhibition halls

Performing arts theaters

Bowling alleys

Arcades

Pool and billiard halls

Recreational game centers

Casinos

Adult entertainment

INDOOR DINING

Restaurants

Catering halls

Event spaces

Hotel banquet rooms

Bars

Cabarets

Nightclubs

Cafeterias

Grocery stores with indoor dining

Bakeries

Coffee shops

Fast food/quick service with indoor dining

INDOOR FITNESS