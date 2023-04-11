Man in Brazen NYC Store Killing Arrested — and Cops Claim It Was His 2nd Murder in 30 Hours

What to Know A Manhattan man has been arrested in Sunday's smoke shop killing, which left a 36-year-old man dead on the floor with two gunshot wounds; the suspect was apprehended early Tuesday

Cops say he's the same man who allegedly killed a 19-year-old in East Harlem a day before the smoke shop violence -- and he was indicted for attempted murder of NYPD officers back in February 2021

The latest violence has Harlem residents fed up. As one woman lamented, "Why you got to be killing each other? We don't need this. It's time for peace"

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome execution-style slaying of a 36-year-old in a Harlem smoke shop, and authorities allege that wasn't even his first killing of the weekend.

The NYPD said Tuesday that Messiah Nantwi, of Manhattan, had been arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the brazen shooting, which played out in front of nearly a half-dozen terrified witnesses in a Lenox Avenue smoke shop Sunday evening. The whole thing was captured on store surveillance cameras.

Also Tuesday, the NYPD said the same suspect was charged with murder in a Saturday afternoon shooting in East Harlem. In that case, a 19-year-old was shot once in the head near Madison Avenue and East 132nd Street. It was broad daylight out -- not even 4 p.m. -- and the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn't released.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The victim's name in the smoke shop shooting hasn't been released either. It's not clear what led up to the killing of the 19-year-old Saturday, but Sunday's horror developed after an apparent argument between Nantwi and the victim, according to police and security video. Nantwi allegedly shot him in the head, then saw him moving and fired again.

It wasn't immediately clear if Nantwi had an attorney. More details on both cases are expected later Tuesday.

This past weekend's shooting arrests aren't his first, either. According to the NYPD, Nantwi is the same man who allegedly opened fire on officers during a graffiti stop in February 2021. Nantwi was 18 at the time. According to the indictment, Nantwi fired three shots at two officers and a sergeant, who returned 31 shots, hitting him multiple times.

The then-18-year-old was charged with attempted murder of police officers. None of the cops were hurt. Nantwi was hospitalized for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds at the time. The status of that case wasn't clear Tuesday.

The latest incident has residents fed up with the violence in their community.

"I don't understand why they can't just talk things out. Why you got to be killing each other?" lamented one woman. "We don't need this. It's time for peace. Sometimes people got to come together."