Jarring Video Shows NYC Smoke Shop Execution, Bystanders Run in Terror

An argument between two men in a Harlem smoke shop turned into an execution-style killing that played out in front of nearly a dozen people, according to the NYPD and surveillance footage.

Security video from inside the Lenox Avenue shop captures the brazen murder, though is too graphic to show in its entirety. It starts with the duo exchanging words near the checkout counter shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

One customer makes a purchase between the two men, who then move closer together as the others stand back. They continue exchanging words. The man in the black jacket has his right hand in his front jacket pocket, while the man in the tan jacket drops some cash on the counter, borrows a light from the cashier and appears to start puffing on a cigarette. He then turns away from the cashier and starts to walk away, in the direction of the exit.

He steps maybe a foot or two before the man in the black jacket pulls a gun out of his right pocket and shoots him in the head. Five people, including the cashier, are still standing in the immediate vicinity at that point, video shows.

The man in tan falls face-first to the floor as everyone but the shooter and one other individual flee the scene. The victim is still moving, apparently writhing on the ground. The shooter walks up to him casually, pulls out the gun and shoots him in the head a second time -- as the other person who had stayed inside the shop leaped behind the counter.

The shooter appears to pause on his way out the front door to ensure the victim is indeed motionless this time. He walks out of the camera view slowly, then races back in a few seconds later and rummages through the victim's pocket. It's not clear what the two argued about or whether they knew each other prior to Sunday's killing.

The victim is left face down on the floor as an NYPD officer comes to his aid.

Candles and other items appeared at a makeshift memorial outside the closed-up shop early Monday. The victim's identity has yet to be released.

Handout This is the suspect police want to find.

Neighborhood residents say they're fed up with the violence in their community.

"I don't understand why they can't just talk things out. Why you got to be killing each other?" lamented one woman. "We don't need this. It's time for peace. Sometimes people got to come together."

Cops hope that happens -- and the community works together to bring the gunman into custody. He was last seen running off toward 126th Street in the black jacket, which had the letters FDNY on the back.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.