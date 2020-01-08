Happening Today: Fotis Dulos, Trump on Iran, State of State Address, Monsey Rabbi Speaks

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, faces arraignment Wednesday on charges that he killed her amid contentious divorce and child custody proceedings. Dulos is charged with murder and kidnapping in the apparent death of Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan, who has not been seen since she dropped her children off at school on May 24. State police arrested him Tuesday and ordered him held in lieu of $6 million bail. Also due for arraignments in Stamford Superior Court are two other defendants — Fotis Dulos' former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, attorney Kent Mawhinney, who are each charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

President Trump Expected to Make Statement on Unrest in Iran, Iraq

“All is well!” and "so far, so good," President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night after Iran launched ballistic missiles at U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq. The president also said he would make a statement Wednesday morning. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!” the president tweeted.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver an annual State of the State address Wednesday in which he'll outline his vision for progress in New York while navigating a looming $6 billion budget shortfall. The third-term Democrat is expected to tout his biggest past achievements and trumpet a long list of future policy initiatives — many of which he's already previewed in a series of announcements over the past month.

Rabbi Whose Home Was Attacked During Hanukkah to Address Stabbings for the First Time

Today will be the first time the public will hear from Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg. His home was attacked during a Hanukkah celebration by knife-wielding Grafton Thomas who injured five people, including Rottenberg's son. The statement will be at 4 p.m., following Gov. Cuomo's State of the State speech, in front of Monsey home.