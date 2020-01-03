Monsey Stabbing Suspect Indicted on Attempted Murder, Assault Charges

What to Know The suspect in the Hanukkah stabbings in Rockland County was indicted Friday on six counts of attempted murder and multiple other charges, his lawyer confirms to News 4

37-year-old Grafton Thomas, the alleged attacker, is also facing three counts of assault, three counts of attempted assault and two counts of burglary

Thomas faces separate federal hate crimes charges as well

The suspect in the Hanukkah stabbings in Rockland County was indicted Friday on six counts of attempted murder and multiple other charges, his lawyer confirms to News 4.

37-year-old Grafton Thomas, the alleged attacker, is also facing three counts of assault, three counts of attempted assault and two counts of burglary.

Rockland County officials are expected to discuss the indicted at a news conference Friday afternoon. There is also a separate hearing Friday afternoon regarding the federal hate crimes charges filed against Thomas earlier this week.

Thomas allegedly stabbed five people attending a Hanukkah celebration Saturday in Monsey, New York. The attack has left 72-year-old Josef Neumann, one of the victims, unconscious and with severe head injuries.

His lawyer maintains that Thomas is not anti-Semitic, but mentally ill and in need of treatment. Thomas' mother, who is a nurse in the Bronx, said Thursday he had been off his medications since October, although she said she checks on him to make sure he is taking them.

"I monitor him and I look for signs of decompensation. When I see that, I intervene for help," she said.

Ramapo Chief of Police Brad Weidel has said authorities are still investigating to determine if this past weekend's attack is connected to another attack in Monsey Nov. 20, when a man was stabbed multiple times on his way to a synagogue just before dawn.

Weidel said they initially questioned Thomas after the Nov. 20 attack, since Thomas' mother’s car came up as being in the area at the time. Police subsequently interviewed them both, saw nothing suspicious and left.