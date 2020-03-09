Happening Today: Feinberg First Day, Tracking Coronavirus, Grand Princess, Meghan and Harry

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Sarah Feinberg's First Day as Interim Transit President

Sarah Feinberg, current MTA board member and the nation's former chief railroad regulator, will officially replace former NYC Transit Authority boss Andy Byford on Monday. She will start the interim role and will remain in the position while the board searches for a permanent replacement for Byford. "I’m thrilled to be serving as president of New York City Transit – as a transportation professional there’s no greater impact on public service than working with the people responsible for the safe and efficient transportation of eight million New Yorkers every day,” Feinberg said. “I could not be happier and more proud to join this incredible team and look forward to jumping into the work right away."

New York Enters Second Week of Battling Coronavirus Spread

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says more than 100 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York state. That's up from 89 on Saturday, when Cuomo declared a state of emergency to clear the way for more testing, purchases of more supplies and hiring of more workers. The largest concentration of cases in New York is in suburban Westchester County just north of New York City. Cuomo said early Sunday that the state has 105 cases. A Westchester County school district has closed after a middle school faculty member tested positive, and Columbia and Hofstra universities have canceled classes.

Federal and state officials in California were preparing Monday to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the cost of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the novel coronavirus. Fences were being installed at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, as authorities readied flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine. More than 3,500 on the ship hail from 54 countries.

On Monday, Meghan and Harry will reunite with William and wife Kate Middleton, at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, which will mark the Sussex's last official engagement as senior royals. The two joined Queen Elizabeth II at a church service on Sunday, marking the first public reunion between the Duchess of Sussex and the British monarch since the couple moved to Canada late last year ahead of a planned official exit from the royal family.