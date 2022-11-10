Guns Found in Backpacks at 2 NYC Schools — and the 5-Year-Old's Was Loaded: Cops

Two handguns were found in the backpacks of New York City public school students in separate boroughs Thursday -- and the one that was loaded was in the possession of a 5-year-old, authorities say.

The 5-year-old presumably didn't know the gun had been there. Cops say they were alerted to the find at Boys Prep Bronx, a public charter school on East 151st Street in Concourse, around 8:30 a.m.

It's not clear how the gun got inside the boy's backpack. Police say the 5-year-old had been dropped off at school Thursday by his uncle. School administrators were notified after he opened his backpack and found another bag inside with the gun. The gun was loaded, officials say.

That investigation is ongoing, and cops are speaking with the child's mother in connection with the case. The Bronx charter school has no scanners, officials say.

Around the same time, cops say they found a 14-year-old boy in possession of a 9 mm handgun at a high school in Brooklyn. That weapon, which was discovered just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Collegiate Prep High School on Bergen Street in Brownsville, was not loaded, officials said.

Sources familiar with that investigation say the student was seen on video displaying firearms with other students. Officials were made aware. School safety agents searched the student's backpack and allegedly found the gun.

Charges are pending against the 14-year-old, police say.

The school safety agents' union says the Brooklyn school has about 1,000 kids enrolled. The number of safety agents assigned to it has been cut in half since the pandemic started, the union said. No scanners are there either.