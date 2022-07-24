Gun-Toting Duo Linked to 15 NYC Robberies in 3-Week Period: NYPD

A pair of armed robbers have successfully struck more than a dozen times in less than a month, hitting victims up and down Manhattan and the Bronx since mid-June, according to the NYPD.

The duo, usually on the back of a motorized scooter, are known for riding up to someone, brandishing a firearm or threatening to use one, and demand something from the victim, police said Saturday.

They're responsible for at least 15 robberies dating back to June 17, and regularly found victims across the city up until at least July 6, according to a detailed report released by police.

The NYPD said the robbers take personal property off their victims before fleeing on the scooter. Their busiest days were July 3 and 4, with seven recorded robberies between those two days.

According to the list of 15 incidents, the duo have found their victims in the 44th and 48th Precincts in the Bronx and the 33rd and 34th Precincts in Manhattan.