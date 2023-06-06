Great white shark weighing 400 pounds summering off Long Island

A great white shark named Jekyll appears to be summering off the coast of Long Island.
The science group OCEARCH tagged the shark last December off Jekyll Island in Georgia. The male juvenile shark measures 8 feet, 8 inches long.
Jekyll, who weighs approximately 400 pounds, was first spotted in the area Friday evening. By Sunday morning he was swimming right near the coastline.
"We're excited to see where he spends his summer & fall," the group tweeted out Monday night.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
OCEARCH says this is the first time it's been able to track the shark's movement near the Empire State.
Copyright NBC New York