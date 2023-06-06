Great white shark weighing 400 pounds summering off Long Island

A great white shark named Jekyll appears to be summering off the coast of Long Island.

The science group OCEARCH tagged the shark last December off Jekyll Island in Georgia. The male juvenile shark measures 8 feet, 8 inches long.

Jekyll, who weighs approximately 400 pounds, was first spotted in the area Friday evening. By Sunday morning he was swimming right near the coastline.

"We're excited to see where he spends his summer & fall," the group tweeted out Monday night.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Hello from Jekyll who pinged in this afternoon offshore of #LongIsland, NY. Jekyll is an 8ft 8in male juvenile #WhiteShark we met last December off Jekyll Island, GA. This is the 1st time we’re able to track his movements N & we’re excited to see where he spends his summer & fall pic.twitter.com/KKi5MKMQar — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) June 6, 2023

OCEARCH says this is the first time it's been able to track the shark's movement near the Empire State.