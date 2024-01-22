‘Reckless' drivers shut down Grand Central Parkway: NYPD

A group of drivers shut down the Grand Central Parkway for a time over the weekend, causing traffic headaches as the NYPD condemned their actions as reckless behavior.

NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry posted a photo on X of police cruisers confronting people who shut down the highway Sunday. Officers deployed drones to help apprehend the suspects as delays mounted.

"There is a clear message for those who engage in such criminal behavior: if you recklessly drive on our city roads, endangering the lives of innocent pedestrians and motorists, you will be ARRESTED," Daughtry wrote in his post on X. "The safety and security of New Yorkers must not be compromised."

It wasn't immediately clear why the group shut down the highway, nor was it known how many in total were arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Other top NYPD brass echoed Daughtry's message on social media.