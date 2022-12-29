Grand Central Madison Won't Open in 2022 — Here's Target Date for NYC's New LIRR Stop

Looking to take Long Island Rail Road in to New York City's newest commuter train station for the holiday season? Well, it doesn't look like that's going to happen.

Despite the longtime promise of opening in December, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said that Grand Central Madison won't be debuting on time after all. That's because the safety system testing has not yet been completed, according to Jamie Torres-Springer, the president of MTA"s construction and development.

"As was described at the MTA Board meeting last week, the opening of Grand Central Madison and Long Island Rail Road GCM service is contingent on the conclusion of system testing, in line with our commitment to safety. One particular zone in the 700,000 square-foot terminal requires additional work that will take more than a few days. Given the logistics of concluding testing and launching service, we have advised MTA Chair Janno Lieber that the terminal will not open this week," a statement from Torres-Springer said.

So when will the new, expensive expansion be opening? Torres-Springer said the transit authority is targeting a January debut.

That means for those who have been waiting (and waiting and waiting...) for the new station on the east side of midtown Manhattan, the wait will be just a bit longer.

The Federal Railroad Administration announced in November it had approved the project that will connect Long Island Rail Road to a new station near Grand Central Terminal, providing direct LIRR service into a new concourse below the established transit hub.

The MTA said that the $11 billion project will increase service 41 percent across LIRR, adding about 274 trains every weekday. The morning rush could go from 113 trains to 158, and the afternoon rush from 98 trains to 158. A new schedule for trains is expected to be released soon.

Back in April, NBC New York got an exclusive look inside the project terminal that will allow LIRR riders to have shorter commutes. Sitting hundreds of feet below Grand Central, the new terminal aims to bring 60 percent more traffic into Manhattan from Long Island at peak times, with the added bonus of cutting down on congestion at Penn Station at rush hour.

"The physical structure is mostly done," MTA Chairman Janno Lieber told News 4 at the time, adding that the end is in sight.

Teams had already polished the columns, tested the fire alarms, and booted up the control room in the one of the biggest infrastructure projects ever. The hefty expense is worth it, according to Lieber.

"The value of that wasted time alone is in the many, many millions," he said at the time.

The construction is one of the largest transportation infrastructure projects undertaken in the United States in recent years, according to the MTA. It is the largest new train terminal to be built in the United States since the 1950s and the first expansion of the LIRR in more than 100 years.

The project encompasses work in multiple locations throughout Manhattan and Queens, and includes more than eight miles of tunneling. It will bring all 11 branches of the LIRR through a new East River tunnel with a final destination below the current Grand Central. This new route will save commuters headed to the East Side precious time.

“This is the first time in 30 years we are taking a fresh look at [LIRR] schedules," LIRR President Cathy Rinaldi said.

The project is a component of the broader LIRR system expansion to help reduce passenger crowding, train congestion and car traffic, and to provide connections with regional transportation such as Metro North Railroad and New York City Transit subways. East Side Access will also reduce train and passenger congestion at New York Penn Station and neighboring subway stations.

The project will allow for the amount of LIRR trains into Manhattan to double with up to 24 trains per hour, while reducing the commute time by 40 minutes, according to Cuomo. He said that commuters will now have two stations to go into.

The new project will also for people to get to JFK from Grand Central in 40 minutes.

The Manhattan concourse includes a 350,000-square-foot LIRR passenger concourse just below street level in the Grand Central area that will offer new entrances along Madison Avenue, 25 retail storefronts, WiFi and cell service, new art installations and digital signage with real time train information. The entrance in 347 Madison Avenue being built at 45th Street as part of the redevelopment of the MTA's former headquarters alone is expected to serve 10,000 people a day.

When completed, East Side Access -- which has been in the works for years and is on schedule -- will serve approximately 162,000 customers a day, according to the MTA.

"When I came to the MTA in 2018 one of my first actions was to do an in-depth review of East Side Access," Janno Lieber, President of MTA Construction & Development, previously said. "We doubled down on this project - expressing faith in its fundamentals but overhauling the way we were pursuing it. In the past, when challenges were encountered, the answer was to push back the project completion date. We put an end to that and committed this project would be completed in 2022 as had been promised."