MTA Announces New LIRR Schedule Changes to Take Effect May 23

The MTA announced on Wednesday a number of new Long Island Rail Road schedule changes taking effect later this month in order to accommodate crews as they complete work on the Main Line Expansion Project and other projects, including the Jamaica Capacity Improvement project.

“It is always one of our goals to provide the most reliable service possible whenever we are performing major infrastructure work,” LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi said in a statement. “These service adjustments accommodate the final stages of work as we reach the homestretch of completing the LIRR’s most transformative projects, the Main Line Expansion Project and East Side Access. The schedule modifications optimize availability for crews to complete tasks, while minimizing disruptions to scheduled service.”

The changes to the schedule impact both off-peak and peak services, according to the MTA. The service changes listed below are key changes effective May 23. However, there are additional changes and the MTA recommends checking the LIRR TrainTime app or the webpage Long Island Rail Road PDF Timetables (mta.info), for the most up-to-date changes.

PEAK CHANGES

According to the MTA, peak changes include:

The 6:07 p.m. from Atlantic Terminal to Babylon has been restored;

A new train departs Jamaica at 7:37 a.m., operating express to Atlantic Terminal, with connecting transfers from Hempstead, Babylon, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay Branch trains;

The 6:09 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon will return to its normal schedule and stop at Rockville Centre, Baldwin, and Freeport only;

The 7:12 a.m. train from Huntington to Penn Station will have an added Hicksville stop at 7:29 a.m.;

The 6:21 p.m. weekday train from Penn to Ronkonkoma will now depart at 6:16 p.m.

OFF-PEAK

The MTA informed that off-peak changes include:

Weekend service between Penn Station and Huntington will operate hourly. Connecting service to/from Port Jefferson will be every 2 hours. Eastbound trains to Huntington will depart up to 13 minutes later;

Midday weekday Ronkonkoma Branch westbound trains will depart up to 25 minutes later. Overnight eastbound trains will depart up to 29 minutes earlier;

Midday eastbound trains to Oyster Bay will depart up to 26 minutes earlier;

The 8:06 a.m. train from Jamaica to Oyster Bay will now depart at 7:53 a.m.;

A new weekday train departs Atlantic Terminal at 8:22 a.m. making all stops to Jamaica;

The 11:21 a.m. train from Farmingdale to Penn station will be canceled;

The 10:25 p.m. train from Penn Station to Huntington will be canceled. Customers should take the 10:37 p.m. train to Ronkonkoma and transfer at Hicksville for the Port Jefferson-bound train;

The 11:14 p.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma will depart from Hicksville at 12:31 a.m. Customers should take the 11:39 p.m. train from Penn Station to Huntington to connect with this train;

The 11:22 p.m. train from Huntington to Penn Station will terminate at Hicksville, where customers can transfer to the 11:48 p.m. train to Penn Station, with added stops.

The MTA also noted that summer-only trains on the Long Beach, Montauk, and Ronkonkoma branches will start again Memorial Day weekend.