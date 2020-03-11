Gold Teeth to Glasses: The Strange and Typical Items New Yorkers Forgot in Their Uber

What do gold teeth, a bag of stuffed elves and cellphones have in common? They were all forgotten in an Uber in New York City last year.

The ride-share company on Tuesday released its latest list of "interesting" and most commonly forgotten items. While NYC didn't make the top cities of "most forgetful" in the U.S. this year, there are plenty of knickknacks and trinkets that were reported lost.

In addition to gold teeth and a bag of three stuffed elves, a wand, some flan, a walkie talkie, a purple tutu, a puppy sweater, a violin bow and a "Twilight" book were on the list of most interesting items New Yorkers left in a Uber in 2019.

In other parts of the country, "Mice for my pet snake to eat" and "a specimen cup from the doctor’s office" topped the list but they might be something the driver would be hesitant about touching and returning.

There are many other seemingly-essential objects left behind that will leave you wondering, how did anyone forget that?:

A six pack of *much* needed toilet paper

My wife’s weed

An oxygen tank

A cooler of breastmilk

An apron with the name tag “Kayla” from Krispy Kreme

Among the most commonly forgotten are items are your usual everyday items such as phones, wallets, keys, bags, headphones, glasses and, of course, e-cigarettes.

The index also showed that riders are most forgetful on Fridays and Saturdays, and late at night. It may come as no surprise that the most "forgetful" days are New Year's Day, Halloween weekend, and St. Patrick's Day.

Uber has been making its lost and found data public since it made the retrieval feature on its app available a few years ago. Users can click "help" on the app's menu and select "report an issue with this trip." From there, they can contact their driver directly to arrange a time and place to pick up whatever's been left behind.

