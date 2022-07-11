3 Shot During Pool Party at Swanky Long Island Hotel

Three people were shot during a pool party at The Mansion at Glen Cove, a Great Gatsby-esque 187-room enclave on Long Island Gold Coast, authorities say.

According to police, at least 150 people had turned out at the Nassau County venue for an annual event known as the Big Fendi Celebrity Birthday Celebration, which had been advertised on social media as being at The Mansion on Sunday.

One Instagram account that publicized the party called it "NYC's only premium open format music pool party with Botle, Food and Hookah Service -- with RSVPs a MUST." Big Fendi is the rapper credited with discovering Nicki Minaj. He also let Sean "Diddy" Combs use the name "Dirty Money" for his group, reports MTV.

A fight broke out around 5 p.m. Sunday, officials said. It wasn't clear what it was about, but Glen Cove police said a security guard tried to intervene and shots erupted. The guard was shot once, as were two party-goers, police said.

All were taken to a hospital and all are expected to recover.

Police had posted a message on Facebook earlier in the evening confirming "an incident where a shot was fired at a private event." No other details were available.

The Mansion at Glen Cove is a high-end boutique hotel typically reserved for weddings and fundraisers. Top local police officials say they can't recall responding to this kind of call at that venue ever -- or at least in recent decades.

Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck called the chaos "upsetting and disappointing" and said the town wouldn't authorize future permits for similar events at the location.

"These were not Glen Cove people. They came in from out of town," Panzenbeck said. "It won't happen again.