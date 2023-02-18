Girl, 7, Fatally Struck Steps From NYC Home by Motorist Who Blew Stop Sign

A 7-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by an SUV whose driver allegedly failed to come to a complete stop at a Queens intersection, city officials say.

The deadly collision claimed the life of Naadhun Dolma, who lived a few houses down from the intersection where she died following the Friday night incident, the city's Department of Transportation said Saturday.

According to the preliminary report, the driver of a Ford Explorer, a 46-year-old woman, struck the girl as she entered the intersection at Newtown Road and 45th Street just before 6 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear if the young girl was walking inside of a crosswalk.

Police officers responding to the scene picked up the girl and rushed to her Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, officials say, entered the intersection after failing to come to a complete stop. The woman behind the wheel remained at the scene, they said.

No arrests were made as of Saturday morning and an investigation is ongoing.