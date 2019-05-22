A collapse at a parking garage Wednesday left a large box truck stuck in a hole.

Dramatic footage from Chopper 4 showed a giant hole where the structure of the parking garage on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen had collapsed.

Inside the hole, the truck could be seen perched nose-up in the debris. Emergency services were on scene, and had secured the perimeter of the collapse.

It was not known whether there was a driver in the truck at the time, or if there were any injuries.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.