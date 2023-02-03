George Santos' District Office in Queens Vandalized With Gold Paint

New York's embattled congressman found himself the target of vandalism at the end of another scandal-ridden week.

Someone took gold spray paint to Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens, police confirmed Friday.

A photo shared online shows the paint sprayed across the front window of his office off Northern Boulevard in Douglaston.

The NYPD said officers responded around 10 a.m. for reports of vandalism, but there have been no reports of any arrests. It was not immediately clear if police had a suspect description.

“This act of cowardly behavior is beyond unacceptable and compromises the safety of my staff as well as my constituents. My staff should never have to worry about entering the workplace, nor constituents who require federal assistance," Santos said in a statement.

The incident comes the same week a new poll suggests Santos has almost no public support among his constituents, he recused himself from the two House committees to which he was assigned, and the FBI confirmed its inquiry into the claim Santos stole thousands of dollars raised for a veteran's dying dog.