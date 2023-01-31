78% of George Santos' Own Constituents Want Him to Resign, Poll Says

Rep. George Santos has almost no public support among his constituents, with the vast majority wanting the fabulist congressman to resign immediately, according to a new poll published Tuesday.

But perhaps most damningly - an overwhelming majority of those who actually cast ballots for Santos less than 90 days ago now say they would not have if they knew the truth.

In total, some 78% of registered voters in New York's 3rd District want Santos to resign, the Newsday/Siena College poll found. That includes 89% of Democrats, 72% of independents and 71% of his own Republican voters.

In fact, Siena pollsters sliced the respondents up 18 different ways, including by age, geography, religion and income -- and in every single one of the 18 demographic slices, at least 70% of those polled wanted Santos to quit.

Only 13% of those polled say Santos should not resign - and only 7% say they have an explicitly favorable view of the first-term congressman, who list of admitted and accused lies and misdeeds has gotten longer by the day since last month.

Of those surveyed who acknowledged actually voting for Santos last November, 63% said they would not have if they knew then what they knew now about him.

The poll of 653 registered voters in the 3rd District was conducted Jan. 23-26 and had a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.