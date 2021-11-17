gabby petito

Gabby Petito's Family Launches Foundation to Help Locate Missing Persons

Just two months after their daughter's remains were found in Wyoming following a nationwide search, Gabby Petito's family is pouring its energy into honoring her memory and helping others, NBC News reports.

Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, and father and stepmother, Joe and Tara Petito, are forming The Gabby Petito Foundation "to address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence situations, through education, awareness, and prevention strategies," according to its website.

“I think the foundation is a way of us grieving,” Schmidt told NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa on Tuesday. “It’s about the changes that we can make. We can’t change the past, but we can change the future.”

“For me, it means preventing this from happening to someone else,” she said. “That’s what we’re trying to do here. And that’s justice, for me, it’s helping others.”

