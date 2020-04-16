Storm Team 4

Freeze Warning for Much of the Region Tomorrow as Unusual Cold Descends

It may be mid-April, but gardeners beware -- there is a freeze warning for much of the tri-state region for Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s and low 30s in areas included under the warning, Storm Team 4 says.

NYC region freeze warning

The warning covers most of New Jersey, most of Long Island and the southern shore of Connecticut, but excludes New York City.

Friday's lows will be the coldest in nearly a month, and 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

