Freeze Warning for Much of the Region Tomorrow as Unusual Cold Descends

It may be mid-April, but gardeners beware -- there is a freeze warning for much of the tri-state region for Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s and low 30s in areas included under the warning, Storm Team 4 says.

The warning covers most of New Jersey, most of Long Island and the southern shore of Connecticut, but excludes New York City.

Friday's lows will be the coldest in nearly a month, and 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year.