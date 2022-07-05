Want Free Ferry Rides for Kids? You'll Like This NYC Announcement

Attention, parents!

Children under 12 years old can ride free on all NY Waterway ferry routes between Manhattan and New Jersey starting Tuesday. The freebie runs through Labor Day.

They have to be accompanied by at least one paying adult and only two kids under 12 can ride for free at a time with that one adult, NY Waterway says.

NY Waterway says its ferry is a family-friendly, economical, and traffic-free way to get to the city and enjoy all the New York harbor has to offer. Soak up the sun on open-air top decks, enjoy the view from the water and benefit from free multi-route shuttles in midtown Manhattan that'll take you straight to the most popular areas and attractions.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Several New Jersey ferry terminals offer low-cost parking or free parking. Riders can also reach many NY Waterway ferry terminals by NJ TRANSIT Rail & Bus, the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Line and free NY Waterway buses. Learn more about free kids' rides.

"NY Waterway has always been a family-run business, and this is our way of welcoming more families back aboard," Armand Pohan, chairman, president and CEO of NY Waterway said in a statement. "With Kids Ride Free, we hope more families will enjoy safe and comfortable travel into the city this summer!"