NJ woman arrested in possible overdose death of 12-year-old girl

By NBC New York Staff

Police
An arrest has been made following the death of a 12-year-old girl found unresponsive in a New Jersey home on Saturday afternoon.

Frances Caso, 48, was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers from the Fort Lee Police Department responded to a home on Maple Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call. They found the girl unresponsive in the home.

There were indications of "a possible drug overdose," the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said the next day.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where medical personnel pronounced her dead.

Additional details about the incident were not provided by authorities. The prosecutor's office and Fort Lee Police Department are continuing to investigate.

Attorney information for Caso was not immediately known.

