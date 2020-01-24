WNBC

Former WNBC, NBC Stations President Theodore Walworth Dies at 95

Theodore H. Walworth Jr., who led WNBC during the 1960s and then served as president of the NBC-owned television stations group during the 1970s, has died at age 95.

His son Ted confirmed his Jan. 16 passing, which was first reported in the Greenwich Free Press.

A former sales manager at the Cleveland station now known as WKYC and station manager at what became Philadelphia's KYW-TV, Walworth moved to New York to become president of WNBC-TV in 1961.

After a lengthy tenure at the helm of NBC's flagship local station, in 1971 he was promoted to run the station group, which he ran through most of the 1970s.

"This is the last job I want at NBC - and I've told them so," Walworth told Broadcasting magazine in a 1976 profile.

In addition to his son, he is survived by his daughter Wendy Schrijver and four grandchildren.

