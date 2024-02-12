Former NYC cop charged with manslaughter in Long Island DWI crash

A Long Island man reportedly fired from the New York City Police Department last year was arrested over the weekend for a deadly DWI crash, police said.

Nassau County Police said Aaron Cooper, 26, was driving in North Woodmere around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when he lost control and overturned near Rosedale Road and Lawrence Court. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

A passenger riding in Cooper's car, 22-year-old Pablo Rivera, of Valley Stream, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police arrested Cooper on charges of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. Attorney information for the 26-year-old was not immediately known.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Cooper was fired from the NYPD in Jan. 2023 for allegedly pulling a gun during a parking spot dispute years earlier, the NY Post reported. The then 23-year-old was off duty in July 2021 when he was involved in the parking argument. He was arrested on charges of menacing, harassment, criminal mischief and criminal weapon possession.