Wildfire burning near Six Flags Great Adventure, 6 homes evacuated

A wildfire is burning several miles from Six Flags Great Adventure, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Fire crews are currently working to extinguish the flames in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in the area of South Stump Tavern Road in Jackson Township in Ocean County, officials said.

Six homes were evacuated as 25 structures are threatened by the flames.

Officials explained that fire crews are strategically burning fuel in the fire's path to slow its advance and help with containment.

The fire is currently 175 acres and is 20% contained as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

South Stump Tavern Road is closed to traffic from Route 571 to Route 528 in Jackson Township.

The Forest Fire Service is using fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews as well as a helicopter in their firefighting efforts.

Crews are anticipating that the fire will reach about 300 acres before being contained.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.