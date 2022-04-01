Fly LGA-JFK? Move the Empire State Bldg to Brooklyn? The Best NYC April Fool's Gags

It's April Fool's Day, and everyone has jokes. Some, however, are a little better than others.
These are some of the funnier NYC-themed gags on social media so far this year.
Move the Empire State Building?
Who says government can't have a sense of humor? The NYC Department of Buildings scored some points with this one.
Fly Across Queens?
JetBlue is on a hiring spree in the New York City area, so it makes sense the airline would have a little fun with the locals.
3rd Avenue, the Bike Superhighway?
Would you believe a well-respected transit blog if it told you the mayor was going to radically reshape Manhattan traffic by turning Third Avenue into a bicycle highway?