Fly LGA-JFK? Move the Empire State Bldg to Brooklyn? The Best NYC April Fool's Gags

It's April Fool's Day, and everyone has jokes. Some, however, are a little better than others.

These are some of the funnier NYC-themed gags on social media so far this year.

Move the Empire State Building?

Who says government can't have a sense of humor? The NYC Department of Buildings scored some points with this one.

DOB inspectors are on the scene at the @EmpireStateBldg today to help ensure that its relocation to Brooklyn is done so in a code-compliant manner! Fun Fact: Historic tower relocations statistically receive more code violations than any other type of project in NYC #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/Gg9HCNHu4S — NYC Buildings (@NYC_Buildings) April 1, 2022

Fly Across Queens?

JetBlue is on a hiring spree in the New York City area, so it makes sense the airline would have a little fun with the locals.

Need to get from Jamaica to Jackson Heights, but the Van Wyck is jammed? Take our newest route, The Queens Express, the fastest way to get across NYC's biggest borough. Learn more: https://t.co/FqbV8wfnnQ pic.twitter.com/0eu83F8c50 — JetBlue (@JetBlue) April 1, 2022

3rd Avenue, the Bike Superhighway?

Would you believe a well-respected transit blog if it told you the mayor was going to radically reshape Manhattan traffic by turning Third Avenue into a bicycle highway?

You shouldn't.