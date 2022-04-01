April Fool's Day

Fly LGA-JFK? Move the Empire State Bldg to Brooklyn? The Best NYC April Fool's Gags

On April Fool's Day, everyone tries to crack wise. Some succeed.

It's April Fool's Day, and everyone has jokes. Some, however, are a little better than others.

These are some of the funnier NYC-themed gags on social media so far this year.

Move the Empire State Building?

Who says government can't have a sense of humor? The NYC Department of Buildings scored some points with this one.

Fly Across Queens?

JetBlue is on a hiring spree in the New York City area, so it makes sense the airline would have a little fun with the locals.

3rd Avenue, the Bike Superhighway?

Would you believe a well-respected transit blog if it told you the mayor was going to radically reshape Manhattan traffic by turning Third Avenue into a bicycle highway?

You shouldn't.

