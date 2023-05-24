Fleet Week NYC 2023: Parade of Ships Kicks Off Annual Celebration

Hi-ho sailor! Come stay!

Fleet Week New York, the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services, returns to the five boroughs on Wednesday to bring in Memorial Day in person for only the second time in the last four years.

Nearly 2,400 uniform personnel are expected to participate in the week-long, swoon-worthy extravaganza this year.

There were signs of the celebration already on Tuesday, as there was a flyover of military planes in the afternoon and a wreath-laying ceremony at the East Coast Memorial in Battery Park. But things really kick off starting Wednesday morning.

The iconic Parade of Ships kicks off the event, which runs through Tuesday, May 30. This year, expect three U.S. Navy ships, two U.S. Coast Guard vessels and four U.S. Naval Academy boats.

Three ships from U.S. NATO allies will join the full-week party, and ships from Canada, Italy and the UK will get in on the parade to kick off the festivities on May 24.

Now in its 35th year, Fleet Week New York, offers people in the tri-state area an unparalleled opportunity to meet U.S. Navy sailors, Marines and U.S. Coast Guard members, as well as learn about the latest maritime capabilities available.

Held in New York City nearly every year since 1984, Fleet Week was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic and held virtually. It returned in person in 2022, though is expected to be back in full force in 2023.

"New York has always been an incredible host," Rear Adm. Charles "Chip" Rock, Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, said. "We can't wait for our brave women and men to get an opportunity to experience all the city offers and for New Yorkers to get a glimpse of what we do every day," said Rock. This will create memories that last a lifetime."

See key details below. Learn more about Fleet Week here.

Ship and Pier Locations for NYC Fleet Week 2023

Ship tours will be conducted throughout the week in Manhattan and Staten Island from 8 a.m. to 5

p.m. Tours on the Intrepid at Pier 86 will be conducted daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manhattan, Pier 88 South : (Tours will be closed Sunday) Amphibious assault ship, USS WASP (LHD-1) from Norfolk, Virginia

: (Tours will be closed Sunday) Manhattan, Pier 88 North: (Tours will be closed Sunday) Ocean survey vessel HMS Scott (H131) from Plymouth, United Kingdom

(Tours will be closed Sunday) Manhattan, Pier 90 North: HMCS Glace Bay (MM 701) from Nova Scotia, Canada ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) from La Spezia, Italy

Manhattan, Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, Pier 86: Four U.S. Naval Academy YPs, Annapolis, Maryland Fast response cutter USCGC Warren Deyampert (WPC-1151) from Boston, Massachusetts

Homeport Pier, Staten Island: The Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51) from Norfolk, Virginia Spearhead class fast transport USNS Newport (T-EPF 12) from Norfolk Virginia Medium Endurance cutter USCGC Legare (WMEC-912) from Portsmouth, Virginia



Other Fleet Week Events

Here is a list of just a few events being held on Thursday: