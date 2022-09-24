Manhattan

Flames, Dark Smoke Billow From Top of Governor's Island Ferry Terminal

Flames, dark smoke shoot up from ferry terminal rooftop.
The New York City skyline was interrupted Saturday afternoon by a thick black smoke billowing up from the roof of the Governor's Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan.

Ferry service between Manhattan and the popular island destination was experiencing delays while emergency crews responded to the rooftop fire.

FDNY investigators traced the fire to an air conditioning unit on the roof of the terminal building, which extension to a machinery room. What sparked the fire was under investigation.

New Yorkers near and far from the terminal spotted the smoke filling the sky around 4 p.m., while those closer to the area were able to spot flames whipping in the air.

Within a half hour, it appeared as though firefighters had gained control of the fire and extinguished any lingering threats to the terminal structure.

There were no injuries reported in connection to the fire, FDNY officials said.

This article tagged under:

ManhattanFDNYfireferry terminalgovernor's island
