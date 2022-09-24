Flames, Dark Smoke Billow From Top of Governor's Island Ferry Terminal

The New York City skyline was interrupted Saturday afternoon by a thick black smoke billowing up from the roof of the Governor's Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan.

Ferry service between Manhattan and the popular island destination was experiencing delays while emergency crews responded to the rooftop fire.

FDNY investigators traced the fire to an air conditioning unit on the roof of the terminal building, which extension to a machinery room. What sparked the fire was under investigation.

FERRY SERVICE NOTICE: Due to an emergency at 10 South Street, Ferry Service between Governors Island and Lower Manhattan is currently delayed. Please stand by for further updates. — Governors Island (@Gov_Island) September 24, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fire on top of Governors Island ferry terminal pic.twitter.com/GB3m9hrJ0y — David MacLean (@GeordieStory) September 24, 2022

New Yorkers near and far from the terminal spotted the smoke filling the sky around 4 p.m., while those closer to the area were able to spot flames whipping in the air.

Within a half hour, it appeared as though firefighters had gained control of the fire and extinguished any lingering threats to the terminal structure.

There were no injuries reported in connection to the fire, FDNY officials said.