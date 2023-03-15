Five Workers Suffer Fentanyl Overdoses at NJ Mall: Officials

Five employees at a New Jersey mall suffered overdoses after ingesting fentanyl, according to city officials.

While the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, city officials said that five women who work at the Shops at Riverside in Hackensack had somehow ingested the deadly drug Wednesday afternoon, and became unresponsive.

First responders rushed to the mall and administered Narcan on the women, all of whom were adults between the ages of 29 and 41 and were showing overdose symptoms. CPR was also performed as part of the life-saving measures, and the women were revived.

Four of the five women were taken to the hospital, while another refused to be transported.

“It is truly heartbreaking to see the terrible toll taken by these illicit and dangerous substances,” said Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse. “My office has been working closely with law enforcement since this tragic incident was first reported, and we will continue to offer any necessary support to the emergency responders and the rest of the community as the situation continues to unfold.”

It was not immediately clear how the women had ingested fentanyl, but the opioid can be used to lace drugs like cocaine or heroin to provide a stronger effect, officials said. However, users may not be aware of its presence, or are unprepared for how intense of an effect it can have, and die as a result from the powerful drug.

“I want to assure the community that we are already in the process of thoroughly investigating this matter to find the source of this dangerous substance, and will do everything within our power to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law,” said Hackensack Police Officer in Charge, Captain Michael Antista.

The investigation, which is being conducted by the Hackensack Police Department, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, is ongoing.